Linden Square Hosts Appreciation Breakfast for Local First Responders and Law Enforcement

Linden Square Assisted Living Center held a special appreciation breakfast on Monday as a way to show their thanks to Saline’s first responders and law enforcement. This event was offered in memory of Amber Jo Thomas, an employee who was killed in a senseless act of violence last summer.

“Today is actually Amber Jo Thomas’ birthday,” said Jessica Richardson, Administrator at Linden Square. “She was our lead housekeeper that we lost unexpectedly and in a tragic way last August. In order to honor her, what we wanted to do was invite some of the first responders that came in that day, and also that come and serve our residents and assist with our staffing when they are here."

The center invited local police officers, fire fighters, dispatchers and paramedics to stop by the facility for the complimentary breakfast.

Chef Justin Turner and Sous Chef Zac Carroll were on hand to create a breakfast buffet for their guests.

“We have a breakfast casserole, bacon, sausage, multiple different kinds of scones, an omelet station, and waffles,” Carroll said.

The buffet was available from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. The staff had plans to box any of the remaining food and bring it to the local fire stations, police stations, and dispatchers.

“We’re going to try to take some out to them,” Richardson said. “Our chefs are ready to make the omelets fresh. If they’re out busy doing the things they need to do, we’re just going to drop it off for them so that they have it ready when they get back.”

Richardson expressed her gratitude for the work that Saline’s first responders do every day, but especially for the care and compassion they provided last August.

“Amber was a very valued member of our team here at Linden Square,” Richardson said. “ She was a very dear friend of mine as well. She was very loved and very missed. We really just wanted to honor her, and the best way I could think was to help take care of those that were here that day to assist during the tragedy, and to just tell them thank you for all they do for the community.”

