COVID-19: 1 Death, 1 Hospitalization in Washtenaw County as Positive Test Rates Fall

The 210th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday.

The county also added one more hospitalization and 62 more people testing positive. Once a week, the health department releases case count by zip code. There were 34 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, down from 62 the previous week.

The health department reported 637 more people received their first vaccination, bringing the total to 5,234, and 59 people receiving their second vaccination, bringing the total to 697.

According to state data, the positive test rate, often volatile, fell from 5.51 percent to 1.34 percent. It's the lowest rate in Washtenaw County since Oct. 4. Similarly, the rate in Michigan fell from 6.45 percent to 4.88 percent, the lowest since Oct. 15.

Michigan reported 148 new deaths, which includes 128 identified during a review of vital records. 14,053 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19, according to the state. The state counted 2,165 new cases.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 14 to 385, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by 15 to 199. There were 19 pediatric patients with COVID-19, and one more believed to be infected.