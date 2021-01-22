Photoshop Bernie Into Your Favorite Saline Scene And You Can Win McPherson Local Mittens

The Saline District Library joined the internet in joyfully sharing Bernie Sanders memes.

While other politicians and celebrities showed up at President Joe Biden's inauguration dressed to impress in outfits by famous designers, Vermont Sen. Sanders showed up in a warm winter coat, what looked like a 30-cent mask, and the kind of mittens that would make your grandmother smile. He sat by himself, adhering to social distance rules, and someone snapped the picture.

The picture spread like wildfire on the internet. He was cropped out of the photo and pasted into new photos - and a meme was born. The image was added to movie scenes, album covers and famous works of art and just about everything you could imagine.

The Saline District Library got into the act by posting the photo at the top of this article on their Facebook page. The image shows Sanders cropped so that he's sitting on the bench in the statue, Little Reader and Girl With Flowers, located in front of the library.

The library then issued a challenge: Photoshop Bernie into a photo anywhere around Saline and send the picture to the library (via Facebook message or by emailing karrie@salinelibrary.org). Whoever submits the photo gets the most likes by the end of January will receive a pair of upcycled mittens from McPherson Local.