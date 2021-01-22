COVID-19: 1 Death, 2 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 211th Washtenaw County resident has tied with COVID-19, according to data updated Friday afternoon by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

While the frequency of deaths, hospitalizations and positive tests has slowed, the local death toll has increased by one each day this week.

The county also reported two new hospitalizations and 61 more people testing positive.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data.

There were four deaths in Washtenaw County this week, compared to eight the week before.

There were 20 hospitalizations in the county this week, compared to 33 the week before.

There were 491 people testing positive this week, compared to 596 the previous week.

There were 34 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code this week, compared to 62 the previous week.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 3.76 percent on Jan. 21, vs 5.51 percent on Jan. 14.

The county reported 208 more people were vaccinated, down from 637 the previous day. 5,442 people have been vaccinated by the county. The county reported no new second vaccinations. 697 people have received both vaccinations.

According to state data, the positivity rate in Michigan increased slightly to 5.07 percent. The state reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,070. There were 2,157 new cases.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased by 11 to 396, while the number of patients receiving ventilator care fell by eight to 191. There were 18 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and two more believed to be infected.