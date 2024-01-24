Anita Irish, Mother of 3, was Known for Kindness, Strength and Silliness

Anita Mary Irish (nee Weber), age 75, of Saline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Anita was born May 9, 1948 to the late Angela (nee Merkel) and Paul Weber.

Anita is survived by her children, Paul Irish of Dexter, Pam Irish of Saline, and Shawna Irish (Bryan Storti) of Yonkers, NY, as well as her siblings, Paul (Rose Ann) Weber of Cold Spring, KY, Don Weber of Villa Hills, KY, Marcia Castle (Mark Wetenkamp) of Berea, KY, Tim (Tina) Weber of Cincinnati, OH, and Phil (Kelley) Weber of Cincinnati, OH, and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Anita loved her family and friends fiercely. She was an avid gardener and devoted parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, Michigan. Her kindness, strength, and silliness will be remembered by all who knew her.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, February 1st, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 2nd, from 10:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church at 11:30 A.M. Inurnment in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium will follow. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita's name can be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, or a Memorial Tree that will be planted in an area most in need of reforestation can be ordered by visiting the funeral home’s Sympathy Store www.rbfhsaline.com/store/trees-seedlings/memorial-trees. To leave a memory you have of Anita, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline