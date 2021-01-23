Free COVID-19 Testing Sunday at Pioneer High School.

Washtenaw County Health Department is working with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, HONU Management Group, and Ann Arbor Public Schools to offer no-cost COVID-19 testing from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan 24. Pre-registration is available but not required.

No vaccination is available at this event – COVID-19 testing only.

What: COVID-19 testing (saliva or nasal PCR)

How: The format of this testing event is now a drive-thru because of anticipated high turnout. Masks are required.

Pre-register at http://honumg.info/PioneerHS. Not required

Who: Open to all

When: Sunday, Jan 24 from 12:00-5:00 pm

Where: Pioneer High School 601 W. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

Use the clock tower entrance from Stadium Blvd

The event announcement is available online or on social media @wcpublichealth. Flyer attached.