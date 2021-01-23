COVID-19 Order Extends Prohibition on Contact Sports, Leaving Hornet Seasons on Ice

The latest health orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services mean we're not going to see most Saline High School athletes in action until at least Feb. 21. The state order, in effect Feb. 1-Feb. 21, bans contact sports unless there are costly testing measures.

Non-contact sports, like downhill skiing and gymnastics, are free to continue. Contact sports, like basketball, hockey and wrestling, are on hold. Coaches and athletes are free to continue practicing as along as participants are masked and there is no bodily contact.

The previous order expired Feb. 1 and many in the high school sports world believed that's when they could start play. Mark Uyl is the executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which operates high school sports in Michigan.

“We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after taking the weekend to collect more information,” Uyl said Friday. “We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today’s announcement has created many new questions."

Uyl said it was disappointing news to thousands of student-athletes who've been training with their teams while "watching teams in other states" compete for the last two months.

The coaches who work with these students were also disappointed. Saline basketball coach Jake Fosdick said it was hard to watch other things open up while his players were denied their chance to compete.

"Obviously I’m extremely disappointed. It’s been very frustrating living in Michigan," Fosdick said. "I have a special senior class that means the world to me and they deserve a final season."

The Saline wrestling team has been busy working in the weight room and wrestling room. Coach Chad O'Brien said his team has been focused on bodyweight workouts and fundamental drills - without a partner, of course. They can work on footwork and cone drills.

"We make sure to mix in some dodgeball, spikeball, and other games to keep the athletes interested and engaged," Coach O'Brien said. "The reality is that with these long delays we must keep things fresh and make the experience the kids are having positive. Our staff has been impressed by how the kids have been working and how dedicated they have been."

Still, it's hard not to see the disappointment in the team with the latest orders.

"We are definitely disappointed that we have been pushed back for a fourth time. I can see the frustration the kids are starting to feel and we as coaches are no different," O'Brien said. "I hope they figure out a plan that will allow these athletes to participate and have a season."

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/SalineWrestling/status/1353004260343115778 -->

Kyle Zagata is the new coach of the Saline hockey team said his team was disappointed by the health order - but they're focusing on what they can control. He said the hockey team has been doing a great job following protocols to keep everyone safe.

"We’re going to continue to practice and work within the rules we’re allowed to, and really try to get better and control what we can control. I’m confident we will be ready when the time comes," Zagata said.

As was the case in the fall, when sports were a question mark, parents and coaches are turning up the heat on state officials. The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan is encouraging people to contact state officials to tell them about the importance of the return to competition.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/BCAMCoaches/status/1353109264705978369 -->

On Twitter, as he did in the fall to help get football started, Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is openly lobbying to start the winter sports season.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/Dr_Vitti/status/1352648747323428865 -->

A group calling itself "LetThemPlay" said it will file a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Whitmer for "the economic loss from scholarship and the burden of declining mental health of our youth are suffering because of politics.