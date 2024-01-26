Saline MI
1-26-2024 2:19pm

Portion of Maple Road Closed in York, Saline Townships

The Washtenaw County Road Commission closed Maple Road between Mooreville Road and Milkey Road in Saline & York Townships due to water over the roadway. The road will remain closed to the traveling public until further notice.

