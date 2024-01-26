1-26-2024 2:19pm
Portion of Maple Road Closed in York, Saline Townships
The Washtenaw County Road Commission closed Maple Road between Mooreville Road and Milkey Road in Saline & York Townships due to water over the roadway. The road will remain closed to the traveling public until further notice.
More News from Saline
- Here Are the Dates of Several Major Events in the City of Saline Here Are the Dates of Several Major Events in the City of Saline
- High Flow Causes Sewage Spill at Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant An estimated 50,000 to 75,000 gallons flowed into a nearby storm drain before being contained.