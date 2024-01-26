High Flow Causes Sewage Spill at Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant

(Message from the City of Saline)

Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event is estimated to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. on January 26, 2024 and is believed to be the result of extremely high flows from melting snow. An estimated 50,000 to 75,000 gallons flowed into a nearby storm drain..An additional 1,500 to 2,000 gallons were believed to have overflowed directly from a primary tank onto nearby surface areas. The event is currently contained.

