Here Are the Dates of Several Major Events in the City of Saline

Every year, Saline City Council considers waiving costs associated with local events. At Monday’s council meeting, council delayed taking action on waiving fees, but the issue does highlight the dates of local events.

Of note, Saline Pride and the Salty Summer Sounds concert series are moving to Municipal Lot 4 - the parking lot that hosts the sound stage at events like Summerfest and Oktoberfest.

The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting take place Dec. 7.

Jazz in the Park is planned for July 20 at Mill Pond Park.

The Memorial Day Parade is planned for May 27. There are new plans for a canopy at Oakwood Cemetery to provide shade.

Oktoberfest is planned for Sept. 20-21.

Saline Pride is scheduled for June 28 in city parking lot 4 (across from Carrigan Cafe).

Salty Summer Sounds will happen on Thursday nights from June 13-August 15, not including July 4.

Saline’s 13th Annual Scarecrow Contest is planned for Oct. 1-31.

Saline Summerfest is planned for Aug. 9-10.

Trunk or Treat is planned for Oct. 23 in the same location.

More News from Saline