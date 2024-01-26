Kyle Short Named Head Coach of Saline High School Football

The Saline Athletic Department named Kyle Short head coach of Saline High School football.

Short will also teach physical education.

Short has six years of coaching experience at Hudsonville, Rockford, Belleville and Detroit Catholic Central. He was the offensive coordinator for two D1 championship teams at Belleville and, most recently, was the offensive coordinator at Detroit Catholic Central, where he taught social studies.

Short was a three-year varsity quarterback at Rockford High School. He was an All-GLIAC safety at Grand Valley State University. He earned an education degree with a major in social studies and a minor in physical education.

Short will replace Joe Palka, not only as football coach but as physical education teacher.

"Coach Kyle Short is poised to make a lasting impact on every student enrolled in our PE courses at Saline," Athletic Director Ashley Mantha wrote in an email. "Through a commitment to fostering athletic potential, instilling confidence, and nurturing a lifelong appreciation for healthy living and physical activity, he will play a pivotal role in shaping the well-rounded development of all of our students."

