1-26-2024 4:59pm
5 Saline Middle School Students Named to State Honors Choir
Five Saline Middle School students were selected for the state-wide Middle School Honors Choir Program.
Just 320 students were selected to perform.
Anna Peavler, seventh grade, and Megan Clauser, Gabe Dicks, Aurora Gust and Shiloh Livingston, eighth grade, performed Thursday with the Grades 7, 8, 9 SSA Honors Choir in Grand Rapids to kick off the Michigan Music Conference.
"I could not be prouder of their accomplishments," said Eric Floetke, Choir Director at Saline Middle School and Heritage School.
