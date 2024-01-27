BASKETBALL: Roehm Drops 24 as Saline Beats Huron on Junior Hornet Night

Keira Roehm scored 24 points as Saline beat Huron, 62-27, in varsity girls basketball action at Saline High School Friday night.

"This was a great team win with so many players contributing in so many ways. We shared it, defended, and shot it great from 3," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I loved seeing the joy that every player showed as they celebrated each other. They showed a lot of gratitude."

Saline improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red.

Kate Stemmeer scored 16 points and had five rebounds and five assists. Hadley Griffin scored 12 points and had three rebounds and three steals.

Grace Roth scored 3 points. Kadyn Maida (2 points, five rebounds), Megan Sweet (2 points, six rebounds, three assists), Lindsey Clark (two points) and Bailey Burt (one point, four rebounds and two assists) also scored. Ayla Stager had six rebounds.

"Hadley was on fire from 3, Kate stuffed the stat sheet, Grace knocked down a big 3, and Keira got us going in transition. I also really was impressed with Megan and Lindsey tonight. They both made strong moves to the rim and worked tough on the boards," coach Roehm said.

Friday was also junior Hornet night. From June to January, the Varsity Girls Basketball Team became mentors to young basketball players who wanted to make a commitment to basketball. In the Junior Hornet Program, 23 youth athletes ages 6 - 14 set a goal of playing 2000 minutes of basketball. These Junior Hornets were matched up with a mentor who supported them throughout their journey to attain their goal. Mentors and mentees wrote letters to each other to build relationships and inspiration. At the same time, they put the work in to build their games.

"I am so grateful for the varsity girls for being inspiring mentors. I would also like to congratulate the Junior Hornets for sticking with and committing to a lofty goal. These athletes are the present and future of the program," Roehm said.

