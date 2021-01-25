Strong Showing for Saline Middle School Science Olympiad Team

The Saline Middle School Science Olympiad teams competed last weekend against 40 other teams at the Cobra Invitational, hosted by the Birmingham Covington School. All of the events were done virtually, which allowed the opportunity for Saline to compete against teams that they normally would not get a chance to see including schools from Connecticut, New York, Tennessee, California, and Colorado.

Earning medals in this year’s invitational was Vedula Sankari who earned second place for Helicopters, Andrew Irgang and Vedula Sankari who earned fourth place for Circuits, and Neah Bloch and Vedula Sankari who earned sixth place for Game On.

Other top ten finishers include: Alice Jiang and Neah Bloch (Experimental Design - 7th place); Ella Kniffin and Rylie Torzewski (Fossils - 7th); Maybelle Hart and Oren Dhamrat (Reach for the Stars - 7th place); Julia Rhode and Lorien Sieh (Write It, CAD It - 7th place); Adrian Sieh, Ella Kniffin, and Oren Dhamrat (Code Busters - 8th place); Ethan Hornberger and Mindy Collis (Crime Busters - 9th); and Andrew Irgang and Ethan Hornberger (Mission Possible - 9th).

The Saline Middle School Science Olympiad team will compete again on February 13th at the Eagle Invitational, hosted by Cumberland Valley Science Olympiad in Pennsylvania, and on February 20th at the University of Michigan Invitational.