Saline City Council Schedules Strategic Planning Session for Feb. 3

Saline City Council is inviting residents and business owners to join a strategic planning session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held via Zoom.

City council reviews its strategic plan annually to discuss and prioritize community matters. Those who attend the strategic planning session will have an opportunity to provide input that helps shape Saine's priorities for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022). RSVPs are appreciated by not required (contact Clerk Terri Royal at 429-4907 ext. 2209 or at troyal@cityofsaline.org).

Those unable to attend can contribute by completing a short online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RX9M383.

The Zoom information is as follows:

Topic: Strategic Planning Session

Time: Feb 3, 2021 05:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2708049291?pwd=eEN6bEF1NVNTOTF3Q0VtWjBLSTh3QT09

Meeting ID: 270 804 9291

Passcode: Saline

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,2708049291#,,,,*448727# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799,,2708049291#,,,,*448727# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 270 804 9291

Passcode: 448727

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcol9TiNtW