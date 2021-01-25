COVID-19: No Deaths, 11 Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County

For the first time since Nov. 30, there were no new deaths on Monday when the Washtenaw County Health Department resumed COVID-19 data updates.

211 people have died with COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, according to the county. The county data showed 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday's data update, but none since Sunday morning. Since Friday's update, 186 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 58 since Sunday.

State data shows the positive test rate increased slightly in Washtenaw County, from 3.76 to 4.15 percent. In the state, the positive test rate climbed from 5.07 percent to 6.93 percent. These rates can be volatile on a daily basis.

In the vaccination effort, another 656 people were vaccinated with their first shot since Friday, bringing the total to 6,098. The number of people receiving their second shot remained at 697. The health department has 2,568 vaccination appointments scheduled for this week - 750 more than last week.

In the local care homes, there were no new deaths, nor were they any new cases among residents. EHM Solutions reported two staff members testing positive. Storypoint had one staff member test positive. Linden Square showed no new cases. This data is updated every Monday.

The State of Michigan reported 35 people dying with COVID since Saturday's update, bringing the total to 14,326. Michigan counted 3,011 new cases over the two days.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by four to 392, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by eight to 199. The second wave saw those numbers peak at 874 and 531 at the end of November. There were 20 pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Michigan's hospitals, and another believed to have the infection.