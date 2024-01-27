Beneath the Roar of the Lions, You Can Hear the Buzz of the Hornets

Beneath the deafening roar of the Detroit Lions and their fans, you may hear the buzz of the Hornets.

Four Saline High School graduates are working with the Detroit Lions this year.

Matt Kaminski, Class of 08, is the game and event presentation manager. Andrew Frey, Class of 09, is director of marking events. Ryan Grill, Class of 19, is new media web intern, and Sara Foley Grill, Class of 16, is membership services account executive.

"The four of us can agree it’s been great being part of such a historic season. Amazing to see everyone’s support," said Foley Grill.

The Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the NFC Championship. The winner will play in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

The Lions haven't been in the conference championship since 1992.

The Lions-49ers game also features former Hornet Taybor Pepper. Pepper, the 49ers long snapper, graduated from Saline High School in 2012. He played football at Michigan State University, playing 54 games. Pepper tried out for several teams before landing an NFL job with the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He re-emerged in the NFL in Miami for one year. This is Pepper's fourth year with the 49ers.

