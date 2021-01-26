COVID-19 Quarantines Rising Among Saline Schools Students

COVID-19 quarantines are on the rise at Saline Area Schools. 64 students and 10 staff members were quarantined, according to the latest COVID-19 dashboard update on the school district's website. That's up from 40 students and 13 staff members the previous week.

74 students and staff in quarantine is the highest total since the district began tracking the data in October.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/sas-covidquarantines-1h7k23e1pgjl6xr?live -->

Quarantines had dropped to almost none over the holidays and began rising as classes resumed.

The district reported eight students with positive COVID-19 tests - the same as the previous week. There were two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, there were none.

Twice-a-week in-person instruction began for about 70 percent of Saline Area Schools students on Jan. 11. Since then the district has sent nine different notifications to parents of that someone in a school building has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the state's webpage for COVID-19 outbreaks, there are no current outbreaks in the district.

Interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch is expected to address the district's "Return to Learn" plan at Tuesday's board of education meeting.