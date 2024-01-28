What to do in Saline: Concert, Magic Commander, Kids' Crafts, Tea Gathering and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jan 29 - Sunday, Feb 4

Crafty Kids Take-Home Project - Mon Jan 29 9:00 am

Saline District Library

A DIY hands-on project for school-aged children to complete at their leisure.

Reserved kits can be picked up at the front desk.

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Magic Commander Event @ R U Game? - Mon Jan 29 6:00 pm

R U Game?

MTG Magic Commander Free Event held at R U Game? every Monday. [more details]

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting - Mon Jan 29 6:00 pm

The Kensington Hotel

Help us celebrate our 2023 milestones and catch a glimpse at what's to come in 2024!RSVP by registering for this event at Salinechamber.org, free admission to current members and $25 fee for non-members. Event time is 6 - 8 PM.Office@salinechamber.org734-429-4494 [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jan 30 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: January 23, 30, and February 6. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jan 30 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: January 23, 30, and February 6. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-24 months. Click here to register.

[more details]

Lunch & Learn with LifeChoices - Tue Jan 30 12:00 pm

Aubree's

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Enjoy lunch on us at Aubrees Pizzeria & Grill, while you learn about the program. Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions [more details]

Hot Chocolate & Cool Stories - Tue Jan 30 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Sit back, relax, and sip hot chocolate while listening to cool stories (voted on by participants).

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Television and the Presidency - Wed Jan 31 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Television drastically altered the political scene during the 1950s. Learn how Presidents Eisenhower through Reagan utilized this medium in their campaigns and presidencies. Free to members. To register online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2171 [more details]

Open Art and Anime for Teens - Wed Jan 31 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays.

Registration is not required.

[more details]

Trivia Night: All Things Lego - Wed Jan 31 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Everything is awesome when you play trivia! Are you a AFOL? Do you know what a base plate is? How about BOLOCS or bley? Then this game is for you! Grab your bricks and minifig, and settle in for a fun-filled trivia night. Play against your… [more details]

Sensation Stations - Thu Feb 1 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers are invited to explore a variety of sensory activities in a playful environment.

Ages 2-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Gentle Yoga Flow - Thu Feb 1 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for indoor sessions of Walking Yoga. This 4-week class series will take place inside the building. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing. Click here to register.

[more details]

Winter Tea Gathering - Thu Feb 1 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for this event where we will learn how to make healthy and traditional Indian Chai, taste three different types of teas, and learn where to buy traditional tea spices and tea locally. Click here to register.

[more details]

School and Family Partnership Series: How to Raise an Adult - Thu Feb 1 6:00 pm

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Join Saline Area Schools for a special opportunity to learn from New York Times bestselling author, Julie Lythcott-Haimes, on her book and popular Ted Talk, How to Raise an Adult. Julie will provide tips on increasing agency and resilience in children and young adults. This event is made possible by support from the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, and is free and open to the public. An RSVP is appreciated at bit.ly/44D74a9 [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Feb 1 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Feb 1 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all weeks: January 11, 18, 25, February 1, and 8. Please contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Feb 2 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

St. Olaf Band to perform at SHS on 2/2 at 7pm - Fri Feb 2 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

The St. Olaf Band, conducted by Dr. Henry Dorn, will perform at Saline High School in Saline, Michigan on Friday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. during its 2024 Winter Tour. The band is performing a wonderful program including a premiere of Enigma (2024) by David Biedenbender.Tickets are $10 and FREE for students and educators. Tickets available at the door. For more information about the concert and tickets, please contact us at eventbrite@stolaf.edu or 800-363-5487. [more details]

Sound Bath: Waves of Sound - Fri Feb 2 7:00 pm

3830 Packard Road

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where we will explore the concept of: waves of sound. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play singing bowls, gongs, and more with the intention of washing you with the sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity… [more details]

