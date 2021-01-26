CRASH: Two People Suffer Injuries in Crash on Moon Road

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 11:40 a.m. in York Township Tuesday.

Saline Area Fire Department Chief Craig Hoeft said a vehicle was on Bishop Road when it slid past a stop sign. An oncoming black SUV on Moon Road swerved to avoid the vehicle and crashed into a mailbox and tree. Two people in the SUV visited a nearby hospital for treatment, one transported by Huron Valley Ambulance.

Hoeft said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Otherwise, it was a safe morning on the snowy roads in the Saline Area. The fire department did not respond to any other crashes.