Cecilia Cooper Named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean's List

BEREA, OH -- Cecilia Cooper of Saline, a graduate of Saline High School majoring in instrumental performance, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean's List.

