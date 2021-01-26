Sierra Hazard, Cole Nelson Named to Albion College Dean's List

ALBION, MI -- Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean's List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2020 semester. Dean's list honors recognize students with a minimum 3.5 GPA in four graded courses, while Albion College Fellow is an honor reserved for students who maintain a minimum 3.7 GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Saline student Sierra Hazard was named to the Albion College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.. Hazard is majoring in accounting-CPA emphasis. Hazard is the child of Dale and Michele Hazard of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Saline student Cole Nelson was named to the Albion College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.. Nelson is a sophomore at Albion College with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Nelson is the child of Jana and Scott Nelson of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

