Saline's Maya Prasad, Payton Maloney Earn National Recognition By Field Hockey Publication

Two players from the Saline High School field Hockey team received national recognition on MaxFieldHockey.com's "100 to Watch" list.

Maya Prasad, class of 2022, and Payton Maloney, class of 2023, were recognized.

Prasad scored seven goals and had seven assists for the Hornets in the regular season and then added a goal and assists during the playoffs.

Maloney is a sophomore who plays midfield and forward. Prasad is a junior who plays defense and forward. Maloney scored four goals and had two assists during the regular season and scored one goal in two playoff games.