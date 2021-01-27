Register @ https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/

About Driver Education

Since the 2002-2003 school year, Saline Community Education has been coordinating the Driver Education program for Saline Area Schools. Both the Segment 1 and Segment 2 classes are offered during the entire year. We offer convenient class times and location; right at Saline High School. Your student will find that our instructors are knowledgeable, friendly and professional. We encourage you to compare prices, our rates are very competitive, no additional fees. For more information or to register, please call (734) 401-4020.

Replacement Certificates of Completion for Segment 1 or Segment 2 are available upon request. Please call the Saline Community Education office at (734) 401-4020 to request the replacement. The fee for re-printing a Segment 1 or Segment 2 Certificate of Completion is $10.00. Please allow 24 hours for the replacement.