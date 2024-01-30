BASKETBALL: Maida Scores Career High 18 as Saline Defeats Skyline

Saline junior Kadyn Maida scored a career-best 18 points as the Hornets defeated Skyline, 61-18, at Saline High School Tuesday.

Saline improved to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC Red. Saline hosts Dexter Friday.

"This was a great team victory. We really shared the ball well. I loved the way we reversed it, moved the ball quickly, found the open teammate, and stepped up with confidence to knock down the shot," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

Along with her career-best 18 points, Maida had five rebounds, three rebounds and three steals.

"Kadyn Maida was fantastic in so many ways. She made 2 threes, got to the rim off the bounce, got out in transition and made some special defensive plays. She is fun to watch," Roehm said.

Keira Roehm scored 14 points and had four assists. Kate Stemmer scored 13 points and had four steals and four assists. Five other Hornets made the scorebook Hadley Griffin scored five points and had four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Abby Roth scored six points on two threes. Grace Roth had two points and had three rebounds, and two steals. Aislinn McPeek scored two points. Megan Sweet had a point to go with two rebounds. Ayla Stager had seven rebounds.

"I loved the way our bench stepped up. Aislinn McPeek, Abby Roth and Grace Roth all shot the ball really confidently. Their baskets really sparked our team," Roehm said.

The Saline girls fifth grade travel played at halftime and the varsity team loudly cheered them on.

