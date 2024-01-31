1-31-2024 1:05am
BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 29 as Saline Bests Skyline, 57-52
ANN ARBOR - Saline returned to winning ways Tuesday at Skyline as Jonathan Sanderson scored 29 points and the Hornets earned a 57-52 victory.
Saline improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the SEC Red.
Lincoln Keyes also scored 15 points for the Hornets.
The Hornets were down 46-41 at one point in the contest.
The Hornet freshmen won 63-36 to improve to 12-2 and the junior varsity team won 54-35.
More News from Saline
- Lodi Resident Richard Wenk Shows Special Models at Toy Show, But He's Not Selling Richard Wenk hosted the hottest table at the Farm Toy Show. Like many vendors, Wenk loaded his table with miniature tractors, trucks and cranes. But there were key differences.
- BASKETBALL: Maida Scores Career High 18 as Saline Defeats Skyline Saline junior Kadyn Maida scored a career-best 18 points as the Hornets defeated Skyline, 61-18.