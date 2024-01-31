BASKETBALL: Sanderson Scores 29 as Saline Bests Skyline, 57-52

ANN ARBOR - Saline returned to winning ways Tuesday at Skyline as Jonathan Sanderson scored 29 points and the Hornets earned a 57-52 victory.

Saline improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the SEC Red.

Lincoln Keyes also scored 15 points for the Hornets.

The Hornets were down 46-41 at one point in the contest.

The Hornet freshmen won 63-36 to improve to 12-2 and the junior varsity team won 54-35.

