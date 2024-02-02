2-02-2024 10:13pm
BASKETBALL: Balanced Attack Helps Saline Sweep Season Series from Dexter
Saline rode a balanced attack to victory at Dexter Friday, winning 64-48 to improve to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC Red.
Jonathan Sanderson scored 17 points to lead Saline. Tommy Carr, Brad Levanthal, Lincoln Keyes and LaDainian Woods each scored nine points. Caleb Washington scored six points. Peyton Widen had three points and Isaiah Harris scored two.
Saline visits Lincoln Monday in a makeup game. Lincoln is 6-1.
More News from Saline
- BASKETBALL: Saline Avenges Earlier Loss to Dexter Saline took full advantage of its home-court advantage Friday, defeating Dexter. 50-33.
- Could One of Saline's Parking Lots Be Converted into a Public Gathering Space? Could the City of Saline convert one of its downtown parking lots into a public gathering place?