Saline MI
2-02-2024 10:13pm

BASKETBALL: Balanced Attack Helps Saline Sweep Season Series from Dexter

Saline rode a balanced attack to victory at Dexter Friday, winning 64-48 to improve to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC Red.

Jonathan Sanderson scored 17 points to lead Saline. Tommy Carr, Brad Levanthal, Lincoln Keyes and LaDainian Woods each scored nine points. Caleb Washington scored six points. Peyton Widen had three points and Isaiah Harris scored two.

Saline visits Lincoln Monday in a makeup game. Lincoln is 6-1.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive