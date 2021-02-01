5 Things to Know About the News in Saline This Week

The start of a new month brings change to the COVID-19 orders, decisions at city council, and the start of the Saline Area Schools superintendent search.

Restaurant Dining Rooms Are Open Starting Monday

Some restaurants are opening their dining rooms as the state's COVID-19 health orders loosen starting Feb. 1. Restaurants can open to 25 percent capacity.

Some restaurants, like Dan's Downtown Tavern, will be open Monday.

But since lots of restaurants, like Salt Springs Brewery and Brecon Grille, are closed Mondays, they won't open dining rooms until Tuesday.

Other restaurants, like Mancino's, will keep their dining rooms closed and focus on delivery and curbside pickup.

Saline City Council Meets Monday Night

City council meets Monday night. There is no work meeting before the regular meeting. (Agenda here.)

New business includes a $36,500 study of water system risk and resilience, wage increases for elected officials, a $14,500 review of the city's waste water treatment plant siting study, and a recommendation to waive all fees associated with outdoor dining tents. Council is also expected to talk about the Eastlook Drain assessment issues and the Huntington Woods connecting sidewalk.

Superintendent Search Meeting

The search for permanent superintendent for Saline Area Schools kicks off Tuesday at a special Board of Education meeting. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. The meeting will be on Zoom and likely broadcast on Facebook. A Zoom link was not listed with the agenda on the district's website. See the agenda here.

The board will hear presentations from three firms interested in helping the board with its search. The firms are the Michigan Association of School Boards Executive Search Services, the Michigan Leadership Institute and Hullings and Associates.

City of Saline Strategic Planning

The city invites residents to participate in a strategic planning session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Click here for the Zoom link). The city council engages the public in this process annually as it prioritizes for the upcoming year. People who can't participate in the planning session can contribute by taking a survey. (Click here). Those who want to attend the planning session are asked to RSVP with Clerk Terri Royal at 429-4907 ext. 2209 or troyal@cityofsaline.org.

Hornet Sports

In Saline High School sports, the bowling team is on the road Monday at Bedford, Wednesday at Huron and Thursday at Monroe. The gymnastics team competes at Jackson Wednesday. The swim and dive team host Skyline at 6 p.m., Thursday.