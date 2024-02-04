Barbara Wrobleski, Wife and Mother of 2, Worked for Plunkett & Clooney Law Firm and University of Michigan

Barbara Lee Wrobleski, age 75, of Grass Lake, Mich., died peacefully on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Chelsea Hospital. She was born March 10, 1948 in Detroit, the daughter of David Owen & Lela (Kroh) Hughes.

Barb worked as a legal secretary for Plunkett & Clooney Law Firm in Detroit, and for the University of Michigan. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Jackson, and was active in their quilting group. Barb was President of the Women's Guild, and was a Stephen Minister. She was always positive and was very social. Barb loved deeply and family was everything to her.

On July 10, 1970, she married Nicholas Wrobleski in Trenton, MI, and he survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Kim (Kelley) Munn of Saline; her son, Kyle (Tracy) Wrobleski of Lincoln Park; a sister, Pam Dillon of CT; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Courtney & Amanda Wrobleski, Ellie & Grace Munn; and 3 great-grandchildren, Shilo, Shelbie, and Penelope.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jackson, with Rev. Derek Riddle officiating. Burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cascade Animal Shelter in Jackson. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel, Chelsea.

