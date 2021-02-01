Easter Basket Program Signup Begins at Saline Area Social Service

Clients of Saline Area Social Service are invited to sign up for the annual Easter basket program starting Feb. 1.

The program this year includes an Easter food basket with a ham, a household bag (with toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, etc), and an Easter basket for children 12 and under.

Sign up runs through 2:30 p.m., March 4.

Sign up forms are available with orders or by calling Patty or Glenna at 734-429-4570. The baskets will be delivered March 28.

To sponsor an Easter basket, click here. For other donations, click here.

In other news from Saline Area Social Service, the University of Michigan MI-SIGHT program is offering eye disease screening and free or low-cost glasses to people with limited access to eye care. For more information, call (734) 436 – 1186 or email communitysightprogram@gmail.com.

The sock distribution program begins in late February.