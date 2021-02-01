COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 1 Hospitalization in Washtenaw County Since Friday, Quarantines Rise in Saline Schools

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 220 county residents have died with COVID-19.

Data showed just one hospitalization over the weekend. The rate of hospitalization is slowing in the county.

The county data showed 233 more people testing positive since Friday, including 93 since Sunday.

The county's positive test rate climbed from 2.34 percent Thursday to 6.29 percent Sunday.

The county's vaccination dashboard showed 656 more people receiving their vaccination, bringing the total to 7,480. Another 210 people received their second vaccination, for a total of 2,120.

In the Saline area nursing homes, there were no new positive tests. It's the first time that's been true since December.

Each Monday, Saline Area Schools updates the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The district saw the total number of positive tests rise from 10 to 12 - with eight students and four teachers. Six of the students were at Saline High School. The number of students in quarantine has increased again, rising from 64 to 83. There were 11 staff members in quarantine, up one from last week.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/sas-covidquarantines-1h7k23e1pgjl6xr?live -->

The State of Michigan added eight new deaths since Saturday, bringing the total to 14,609. The state also added 2,066 new cases since Saturday. State data showed the positivity rate rising from 4.21 percent to 6.15 percent.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 28 to 336 since Friday, while the number of patients receiving ventilator care dropped by 23 to 170. There were 28 pediatric patients with COVID, down by one since Friday.