Saline Firefighters Minimize Damage in Industrial Park

The Saline Area Fire Department extinguished a blaze in one of the industrial parks On Jan. 31.

Around 2:15 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Woodland Drive. Crews arrived to find a large industrial building bellowing smoke from an exterior garage door. Firefighters found the fire on the second-floor mezzanine and extinguished the blaze.

The fire was caused by an air handler that malfunctioned, overheated and ignited. The fire was contained to the air handler and no other damage was done to the building. The fire department was aided by the Saline Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance.

