Saline High School Team Wins Michigan's Ethics Bowl

A Saline High School team has won Michigan’s Ethics Bowl and qualified for a regional tournament in Maryland.

Seniors Alex Larson, Michael Bryant, Sarah Yousef, Brian Kang, and Colin Learman won the competition held at Ann Arbor Greenhills.

Saline recorded four wins and no losses in the opening rounds Feb. 3. On Feb. 4, Saline defeated Divine Child, with three wins and no losses. Facing Skyline in the semifinals, the teams tied twice, and Saline earned the only victory. In the finals, the Saline faced Pioneer and picked up two wins to Pioneer’s one.

The Saline team, which has placed runner-up in years past, practiced for months before winning the state competition. Now, the team will practice for the regional competition in Maryland with hopes of earning a trip to the nationals in Chapel Hill.

Ethics Bowl looks like debate or other speech competitions, but there are differences. Unlike debate, the format isn’t adversarial. Ethics Bowl prioritizes underlying reasoning in a collaborative format, fostering deliberative and nonadversarial democratic decision-making. Ethics Bowl allows competitors to change their minds in response to new considerations or arguments.

More News from Saline