BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 28, Stemmer Equals Team Record for Steals in Saline Win

Saline sophomore Keira Roehm tied her best with 28 points in the Hornets’ 72-32 win over Lincoln Saturday.

Saline improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC Red, where the Hornets are tied for second.

Roehm also had three rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Kate Stemmer had another great all-around effort with 14 points, 11 steals and six assists. Her 11 steals ties a team record set by Emma Brownsberg in 2016-17.

Hadley Griffin scored 11 points and had three rebounds and four steals. Kadyn Maida had nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Abby Roth scored six points and two steals. Megan Sweet had two points to go along with her team-high 12 rebounds. Grace Roth scored two points, four rebounds and two steals.

