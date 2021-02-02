Saline On Social: Here's a Look at What Saline Businesses and Organizations Posted on Feb. 1

A lot of the local social media chatter was about the re-opening of restaurant dining rooms.

Some restaurants, however, aren't open Mondays, so their grand reopenings don't happen until Tuesday.

The City of Saline posted about the search for a new fire chief. Craig Hoeft is retiring this summer.

Saline Area Schools posted information about Tuesday's special board meeting to discuss firms to help the district's superintendent search.

Each week, Saline Area Social Service posts its "shopping list" for their food pantry. If you're shopping and you spot these items and can afford it, buy them and donate them.

Saline Community Education posted about this clay class for kids in grades 3-6.

And the hot tub is open at the Saline Rec Center.

