BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Monroe, Improves to 9-1 in SEC Red

The Saline varsity basketball team improved to 9-1 in the SEC Red with a 59-46 win over Monroe Tuesday at Saline High School. Saline is 14-3 overall.

Jonathan Sanderson made six three-pointers and scored 27 points. Tommy Carr added 14 points for the Hornets. The JV and freshmen Hornet teams also won.

Saline is home to Pioneer in a big game.

Saline and Huron are tied atop the SEC Red with 9-1 records.

