Here's What's Showing at Emagine Saline Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
One of the many great things about Emagine Saline is that it has given local residents something to do if they want to get out of the house during holidays.
Christmas Eve
Movies have an earlier curtain on Christmas Eve.
You can catch Christmas classic It's a Wonderful Life at 12:15 and 4 p.m. Moana 2 plays at 9:45 a.m., 1:15 and 3:45 p.m. Mustafa the Lion King is at 10 a.m. and 12, 1, 3 and 6 p.m. Another big show is Wicked, playing at 10:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m. at 5:15 p.n.
Christmas Day
A Complete Unknown
11:15 a.m.. 2:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Homestead
1:15 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life
3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Moana 2
10:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Mufasa: The Lion King
10 a.m. and 7 p.m. (EMX DOLBY)
12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Standard)
1 p.m. (3D EMX)
Nosferatu
11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (Standard)
4 p.m. and 10 p.m. (EMX)
The Fire Inside
10 a.m., 12:45 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 6:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Wicked
10:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
