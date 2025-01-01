Clement Corona, former UofM Football Player, Was a Longtime Teacher, Coach, Administrator, and Athletic Director in Saline Area Schools

Clement Louis Corona, born June 17, 1935 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Trinity Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan at the age of 89. Clem attended the University of Michigan on a football scholarship, where he met his wife of 67 years, Janet Hammer Corona. He went on to become a longtime teacher, school administrator, athletic director, coach, and citizen of Saline, Michigan. A humble man, Clem was the last to sing his own praises, even as he was a positive influence to many.

He leaves behind a legacy of children: Joseph (Lori) Corona, Tony (Tammy) Corona, Catherine (Barry) Hahn, and John (Georgetta) Corona. Grandchildren: Carolyn, Michael, Joy, and Lily Corona; Lauren Johnson, Sophie and Francis Corona; Noah, Samuel, and Clara Hahn; Gino and Rocco Corona. Great-grandchildren: James, Henrik, and Clementine Johnson; Phoebe Hahn; Esther and Miriam Kaplowitz Hahn. All of whom thank him for his dedication and devotion to his family.

May God rest his soul.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, January 3, 2025 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service and will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon at the Church will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, St. Andrew Catholic School, or to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Envelopes will be available at the Church. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the Church’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@StAndrewtheApostleSaline/featured To leave a memory you have of Clem, to sign his online guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

