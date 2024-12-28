Business in Brief: Biwako Will Have New Owner, Christina's Closes for the Season and More
Biwako Sushi Sold to Owner's Friend
Biwako Sushi Saline, 1335 E. Michigan Ave. will soon have new owners.
Andy Kwon said he will run it until Monday. New owner, Jin, takes over Jan. 1.
Christina's Sweet Treats Announces Change
Christina's Sweet Treats and More, 901 W. Michigan Ave., announced it will move to a seasonal calendar and that it will close for the season Dec. 31. Christina's plans to reopen March 1.
Dan's Selling New Year's Eve Dinner's to Go
Dan's Downtown Tavern is selling New Year's Eve dinners to go. The cost is $50 for a prime rib dinner or $220 for a cherry glazed pork loin (feeds 8-10). The dinners come with salad, veggies, potatoes and pie. Call 734-429-3159 to order.
