What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Dec 20 - Sunday, Dec 22

Enjoy this holiday weekend in Saline with lots of great music.

...

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 20 - Sunday, Dec 22

FEATURED EVENTS

TRIVIA with Matt using Kahoot.it - Fri Dec 20 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Matt is our host for Trivia using Kahoot.it (online through phone/device for answering)

He create 20+ categories, we even have a few tie breaker questions!

Winner for the night: Bragging Rights & A Gift from Carrigan Cafe!

The next TRIVIA NIGHT is the 3rd FRIDAY of each month; come back bring friends! 6PM [more details]

After The Fire - Concert Fundraiser for The Loft, with Sponge - Fri Dec 20 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

On Nov. 8 a fire damaged The Loft, the Saline studio in a barn. Part of the building, equipment and personal goods were lost in the fire.Sponge, Stephen Richards (of Taproot), Striking South and Seamonsters will play in the concert.Tickets are $25. Buy online to guarantee your seat.Doors open at 7. [more details]

Four Chords - Sat Dec 21 11:30 am

Carrigan Cafe

FOUR CHORDS are returning!

The Saline Fiddler's

Will Maloy, Issac Roughton, Evan Schlitt, and Carter Smith

SATURDAY DEC. 21, 2024

1130 am ~ 1 pm

CARRIGAN CAFE

101 S. Ann Arbor St. Saline, MI 48176

[more details]

Other Events

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Dec 20 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Longest Night Celebration - Sat Dec 21 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

December Twenty-First: December or Winter Solstice, the beginning of Yule, Longest Night is the point at which the path of the sun in the sky is farthest south. At the Winter Solstice, the sun travels the shortest path through the sky resulting in the day of the year with the least sunlight and therefore, the longest night.

For many, this day brings the excitement of the winter holidays. For others it ushers in a time of seasonal "blues". This event will help us to celebrate the never ending… [more details]

An Evening with Celtic Guitar Virtuoso Tony McManus - Sat Dec 21 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Join is in the intimate 50-person tasting room of Stony Lake Brewing for an evening with Tony McManus, listed as one of the 50 transcendental guitarists of all time by Guitar Player Magazine and hailed by John Renbourn as ‘the best Celtic guitarist in the world,’

Born in Paisley, near Glasgow, Tony’s surname is the legacy of an Irish grandfather, McManus. His fiendishly dexterous, dazzlingly original playing draws on traditions from the entire Celtic diaspora – Scotland, Ireland, Brittany,… [more details]

