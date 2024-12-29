Manchester Man Attempts 'Suicide by Cop,' Police Take Him Safely into Custody

A suicidal Manchester man fired gunshots outside the Saline police station Sunday morning, attempting "suicide by cop," but police managed to take the man into custody safely.

At 8:04 a.m., the 39-year-old arrived at Saline City Hall with guns and he fired three shots behind the police station. The officer in the building notified Metro Dispatch. The subject fired another shot from within his vehicle, a blue four-door Ford parked behind the police station on the east side of the building.

Police quickly discerned that the subject had earlier called police and talked to Michigan State Police about being suicidal. He left his home before police arrived.

He arrived outside the SPD and called 911 and told the dispatcher he was suicidal. He told the operator he couldn't do it himself and wanted police to shoot him. At 8:04 a.m., he fired several shots - at least one of which was at the occupied police station, according to police.

At 8:05 a.m., the police officer in the station heard another shot fired by the suspect from inside his vehicle.

Around 8:13 a.m., police began closing nearby roads.

Within minutes there was a massive police presence around the police station as Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, and Michigan State Police responded. Huron Valley Ambulance and the Saline Area Fire Department also staged around the SPD.

At 8:19 a.m., the vehicle backed out of its position and then headed for the Davenport Street exit of the parking lot. Police reported seeing the man outside the vehicle and seconds later they reported he was safely in custody.

Police confiscated two handguns possessed by the man.

"This incident is still under investigation, and we are determining what charges will be submitted to our Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said. "However, remember that this subject is being provided the help he needs. This incident highlights the importance of mental health support and the challenges faced by law enforcement when dealing with individuals in crisis."

Radzik said the situation was contained to the Saline Police Department and City Hall parking lot.

These details were added, based on scanner files.

At 7:20 a.m. an out-of-state woman called 911 to report that her husband, in Manchester, was threatening to kill himself. The woman told police the man two children in his home. Metro Dispatch sent a Michigan State Police Trooper to the home. About 10 minutes later, the Trooper reported he was 15 minutes away. Dispatch found another officer to visit the home. It's not clear what agency the officer belonged to.

At 7:47 a.m. the officer contacted dispatch to report a neighbor said the man left home in an unknown direction.

More News from Saline