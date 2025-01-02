Strict and Demanding, Clem Corona Helped Set the Saline Standard

For many young Saline High School students, Clem Corona loomed larger than life. Many knew him as coach of a contending golf team who earned state and national recognition. Some might remember him as a tough but fair teacher. He certainly gets all the credit he is due for shaping perhaps the state's finished high school athletics program.

For many Saline Hornet Alumni, they'll always remember Corona as the assistant principal you didn't want to face off against in the halls of the old Saline High School.

"When you saw him in the halls or the gym, it suddenly got real quiet," said Craig Hoeft. "If you were doing something you shouldn't, he'd point is finger at you. When he got in your face, you didn't want any part of that."

Hoeft admits he was "one of those kids who benefitted" from Corona's tough methods.

"Not long after leaving high school, I realized I respected him and what he was trying to," said Hoeft, who went on to be the longest serving Chief in the history of the Saline Area Fire Department.

Corona died Dec. 29 at the age of 89. (See the obituary.)

On social media, the outpouring of appreciation for what Corona did for the district has been remarkable.

Corona came to Michigan from Berwick, Penn., where he played basketball, baseball and football. He went to the University of Michigan on a football scholarship. It was there he met his wife, Janet Hammer Corona. They had four children.

In 1959, he got a call from Saline coach and teacher Mike Rotunno to come coach and teach at Saline High School.

Cheryl Hoeft, who went on to be a teacher, FFA Advisor, Craft Show founder and more, remembers Corona as her seventh-grade math teacher at Union School.

"We maintained the same seat the entire year, and as he diligently taught us and we were attentive, we sat up straight and paid attention," Hoeft remembers.

In 1968, she returned to Saline to teach at the high school. Former Superintendent Howard Hintz had named Corona as assistant principal and athletic director in 1966 - roles he filled until 1995. Hoeft remembers a supportive and demanding administrator who showed pride in Saline students and athletes.

"He had expectations and aided each of us in developing the best we could be. Rules were to be followed and enforcement was his specialty," Hoeft remembered.

Despite a demanding job, Corona was everywhere. He was at every football game, every FHA Chicken Barbecue, every athletic event, and keeping his watchful eyes peeled in every corner of the school.

Discipline. Straightforwardness. Integrity. Expectations. They're words that come up, over and over and over.

Over the last 15 years, few people have shaped this community more than Scot Graden and David Raft. Both are Saline natives who walked Corona's halls when he was assistant principal. Both returned to Saline and became leaders in the school district, and learned from Corona as educational professionals. Both spent their careers shaping Saline Area Schools in line with the values that Corona demonstrated.

"Mr. Corona was a true legend within Saline Area Schools. If you walked the halls between the 1960s and the mid-1990s, you knew his presence meant safety, discipline, and integrity," Raft said. "A man of principle, he held himself, students, and staff to the highest standards—firm yet fair to all.

My own experiences with Mr. Corona evolved over time: as a student, a young coach, and eventually an educator. Each encounter left me with lessons that shaped my 32 years in education, 23 of them as an administrator."

Corona and football coach and educator Jack Crabtree were recognized by the school district in 1989. The athletic complex behind the middle school was named after Corona and the football field was named after Crabtree. When he was principal, Raft's displayed a picture of both in his office. The picture now hangs in his garage.

"Mr. Corona’s legacy will live on," Raft said.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeBNCEilggo -->

Graden's assessment explains this week's outpouring of appreciation

"With Mr. Corona, there was never a grey area. Everyone, both students and adults (parents, teachers, staff), knew where they stood. Expectations were clearly enforced - always consistent and well communicated," Graden said. "By far the most dominant personality within Saline High School for years, his actions taught students the understanding of how to respect both adults and rules."

Before he became one of the longest serving superintendents in district history, Graden worked alongside Corona.

"Ultimately, as a co-worker, I learned how important it was for the entire staff to focus on the task at hand - both on the field and in the classroom," Graden said.

He remembers going to opposing schools, often newer than Saline's, and seeing conditions in worse shape than Saline's.

It "was reflective of his expectation to respect our home turf," Graden said. "As a staff member, and ultimately as Superintendent of Saline Area Schools, the lessons I learned from Mr. Corona ignited my passion for the Saline community and helped shape me as a leader."

10 years ago, Clem Corona was inducted into the Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame. During his speech, he showed humility and humor.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4DFXew-7Vc&t=182s -->

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEF57hIlhC8&t=18s -->

He was introduced by Jack Crabtree who highlighted some of his accomplishments.

He formed the first SHS golf team, coached it for 32 years and won two state championships and many conference championships.

He formed the Saline girls golf team, one of the first in the state, and coached the team for 25 years.

He was named to the Berwick, Penn., athletic all of fame.

He was named to the Michigan Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He was the Michigan Golf Coaches Association's nomination for the National Coach of the Year.

When he started as AD in 1966 there were 5 SHS sports and eight teams - and no girls sports. When he retired there were 18 sports, 35 teams and eight girls teams.

Crabtree said he grew the department with monitoring and mentorship.

"He was committed to academic success, athletic achievement, sportsmanship and, most importantly, integrity," Crabtree said.

Crabtree concluded his Hall of Fame Induction introduction with heartfelt remarks.

"A man like Clem Corona once in some lifetimes," Crabtree said. "So it's very admirable and right that you have honored him with this recognition."

More News from Saline