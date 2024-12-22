BASKETBALL: Saline Comes Up Just Short Against Westland John Glenn

Westland John Glenn visited Saline and left with a 51-47 victory over the Hornets Friday.

Saline fell to 2-5.

Chris Cotuna led the Hornets with 16 points. Noah Kronberg and Leo Sotiropolous each scored 10 while Brady Costigan scored nine. Jack McFarlane scored two points.

Saline returns to action against Arbor Prep at 3:45 p.m., Dec. 28 at Carleton Airport.

