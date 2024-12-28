SWIM & DIVE: Saline Edges Pioneer to Win Zeeland Invite

That's how you open a season.

The top two teams from last year's MHSAA Division 1 meet crossed the state to compete in the Zeeland Invite with some of the state's elite programs.

This time, Saline came away with the win, defeating Pioneer, 511.5-507.5, as the two teams battled in the 11-team meet.

Saline opened the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Isaac Adanin, Connor Lauritzen, Diego Valdes and Jonah Bentley won in 1:38.56. A second team of Ty Lauritzen, Will Loveland, Jack Mallon and Nathanyel Sarment finished fourth in 1:43.19.

From there, the Hornets just kept piling up points.

Sarment was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Braylenn May was eighth.

Adanin was third in the 200-yard IM (1:58:37), one spot head of Connor Lauritzen (2:01.59). Loveland was ninth and Elijah Zaksek was 14th.

Bentley placed third in the 50-yard sprint (22.68). Jason Oyemba was seventh (23:31).

In diving, Donavan Darnell was eighth (164.05).

Valdes was the champion in the 100-yard fly (51.32). Mallon was fourth (56.24). Oyemba was 11th and Zaksek was 15th.

May was fourth in the 100-yard free (50.42).

Mallon was third in the 500-yard free (4:54.15). Thomas Gunnerson was sixth (5:03.45) and Ty Lauritzen was seventh (5:11.28).

Saline was third in the 200-yard free relay. Bentley, Connor Lauritzen, Gunnerson and May finished in 1:32.43. The team of Loveland, Oyemba, Zaksek and Marcus Stanish placed eighth in 1:36.02.

Valdes took second in the 100-yard back (54.11). Ty Lauritzen was third (55.8) and Sarment was sixth (57.06).

In the 100-yard breast, Adanin placed third (58.7). Connor Lauritzen was fifth (1:00.76) and Stanish was eighth (1:07.63).

Pioneer won the 400-yard free relay in 3:13.73. Saline finished second, with Sarment, Bentley, May and Adanin finishing in 3:19.73. Saline's second relay team thwarted Pioneer hopes for a comeback. Gunnerson, Mallon, Ty Lauritzen and Valdes were fourth in 3:23.02. Pioneer's second team finished seventh.

