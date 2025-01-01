BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Celebrate New Year with Day of Basketball and Friendship at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - Saline won its seventh straight game to start the season, 59-26 over Gaylord, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on New Year's Day.

Saline improved to 7-0 on the season.

It was a pretty dominant effort coach Leigh Ann Roehm's Hornets.

"I loved how we shared the ball today," coach Roehm said.

Keira Roehm led the Hornets in scoring with 24 points, including six threes. She also had three rebounds and three assists.

"Keira Roehm was on fire connecting on six of nine from the 3-point line. She’s just one of the most efficient players I’ve coached," coach Roehm said.

Senior Kadyn Maida, in her third LCA visit, had a terrific all around game, scoring 14 points and adding five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

"Kadyn Maida continued to fill the stat sheet. She is playing so well. She’s driving, slashing, making threes and she’s become an elite passer," coach Roehm said. "Add on her steals and blocks and she played a true complete game tonight."

Freshman Halle Powell scored nine points and had five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Grace Roth scored eight points and had five rebounds.

Freshman Myla Talladay had four points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Playing at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings, is obviously special. The Hornets and their families make it an experience to remember, regardless of whether they win.

For Keira Roehm, it was her second time playing on the Pistons' floor.

"Even if it's my second time, it's still a surreal experience. I couldn't be more grateful to play here with my friends," Roehm said.

The Hornets were making a day of it. After the game they were going for pizza and bowling before returning to watch the Pistons beat the Magic.

Coach Roehm said it's important for to take time, have moments worth celebrating and be grateful for them.

"It's easy to get hung up on the mistakes of the past or focused on what happens in the future," Roehm said. "But the present is truly a gift. And that's what today is about. Look this environment. This big floor. This big arena. Today's about realizing that life is a string of magical events that happen to you along the way.

Coach Roehm is fond of saying "It's about the 'ships."

And while coach Roehm's teams always seem to be in the hunt for league championships and district championships, she's talking about relationships, first and foremost.

"It's all about team bonding. It's a full day of basketball and friendship," coach Roehm said.

Saline hosts Woodhaven at 5:30 p.m., Friday, at Saline High School.

