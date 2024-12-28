BASKETBALL: Saline Overpowers Ypsi Arbor Prep

Noah Kronberg scored 14 points to lead Saline past Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 57-37, in the Airport Jets Showcase Saturday at Carleton Airport.

Saline improved to 3-5.

Leo Sotiropoulos and Brady Costigan each scored 13 points for Saline. Chris Cotuna had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Iadipaolo scored six points and had 16 rebounds.

The Hornets return to action against Dearborn Fordson at 7 p.m., Jan. 3, at Saline High School.

