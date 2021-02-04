Thursday is National Homemade Soup Day. Here's What Brewed Awakenings is Serving

Feb. 4 is National Homemade Soup Day!

Before the era of modern transportation, soup was a product of regionally available foods. For this reason, there are literally thousands of soup recipes available today.

Many soups also have medicinal purposes. What was once considered a wives' tale, chicken soup now has the backing of the scientific community with helping relieve the symptoms of the common cold. Scientists believe that a bowl of the soup may reduce inflammation of the lungs. It is thought that chicken soup slows down the activity of white blood cells that can cause the inflammation.

The Saline Post asked local restaurateurs to send us their soups of the day for Feb. 4.

Only Kim Kaster, from Brewed Awakenings, replied.

Here are today's soups at Brewed Awakenings Cafe.

Harvest Pumpkin

Ingredients: Pumpkin, sweet onion, garlic, heavy cream, pears and spices.

Why you'll love it: Experience sweet flavors chased by a peppery aftertaste. Too good to miss!

Chicken Tortilla

Ingredients: Onion, jalapeno, green pepper, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn and seasonings. Tortillas served on the side (gluten free without tortillas).

Why you'll love it: Perfect blend of spiciness and an expert blend of flavor boosters to enhance your soup experience.

Order from Brewed Awakenings from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Call 734-316-2084 or order online at www.brewedawakeningscafe.com.