Saline MI
2-09-2024 11:02am

The Saline Spring Craft Show Gift Basket Contest

The Challenge

Individuals, classrooms, athletic teams, clubs, businesses, and families are invited to thematically design,decorate, and fill a gift basket for this contest and to help a family in need. 

Downloadable Flyer & Application 

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive