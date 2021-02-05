Saline Swims Past Skyline in SEC Red Meet

Saline defeated Skyline, 108-78, in an SEC Red swim and dive meet Thursday at Saline High School. The Hornets won 9 of the 12 events, including all three relays.

Blake Coy was the only Hornet to win two individual events. Coy captured the shortest event, the 50-meter freestyle, and the longest, the 500-meter freestyle. Several Hornets swam fast enough to earn state cuts, including Ethan Saunders (200 freestyle), Matt Adamin (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)), Cooper Osgood (100 butterfly) and Joshua Brunty (100 breaststroke).

Saline opened the meet with Andre Beduschi, Brunty, Osgood and Coy winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:39.1 (good for a state cut).

In the second event, Saunders won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.40. Adamin was second in 1:46.16. Deniz Ozil was fourth in 1:58.83.

Skyline sophomore Ben Kurniawan won the 200-yard IM in 1:59.85. Osgood was second in 2:04.6. Beduschi was fourth in 2:05.99 to pick up a couple of points for the Hornets.

Coy's first win came in the 50-yard free, which he won in 22.32 seconds. Brunt was right behind in 22.53 seconds.

Jason Heisler, a state qualifier last year, won the diving event with 251.75 points. Preston Johnson-Turner was second with 164.4 points and Andrew Miller was fifth with 135.15 points.

Kurniawan was the 100-yard butterfly in 52.57 seconds. Cooper was second in 53.63 seconds. Ozil, 4th, 1:00.987, and Andrew Steele, 5th, 1:01.13, also picked up points for Saline.

Adamin won the 100-yard freestyle in 48.25 seconds. Freshman Nicholas Twigg was fourth in 53.06 and sophomore Liam Russell was fifth in 55.06 seconds.

Coy's second win came in the 500-yard freestyle, which he swam in 4:56.22. Beduschi was second in 4:59.96. Evan Steele was fifth in 5:29.47.

Saline's second relay victory came in the 200-yard freestyle. Cooper, Adamin, Osgood and Beduschi swam in 1:28.68 - good enough for the state cut. They won the event by nearly six seconds.

Skyline's Chris Kurniawan won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.29 seconds. Hornet junior Andrew Steele was second in 1:00.93 and Russell was fourth in 1:02.82.

Brunty earned his state cut in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the race in 1:00.56. Saunders was second in 1:02.2.

Saline capped the day by winning the 400-freestyle relay in 3:23.10. Adamin, Coy, Twigg and Brunty swam for the Hornets.

