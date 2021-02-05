Saline Police Arrest Sex Offender Wanted in North Carolina

A sex offender wanted for absconding from parole is in the Washtenaw County Jail awaiting extradition after he was arrested by two Saline police officers in the city on Jan. 25.

Steven Anthony Smith, 34, was wanted in Union County, N.C., for absconding. Smith, was convicted in 2015 on charges of sex offenses with a nine-year-old child. He was released in 2018.

Saline police received an anonymous tip about Smith's location in Saline. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Foxboro Court to apprehend the subject. A woman at the home originally denied knowing Smith or his whereabouts. Police, with permission from the other homeowner, planned to search the home, but the woman ran into the home and barricaded the doors, according to the Saline Police Department report. The woman opened the door and gave police permission to search the home. One of the officers found Smith hiding under a blanket in a bedroom. Police arrested Smith and transported him to the Washtenaw County Jail where he awaits extradition back to North Carolina.